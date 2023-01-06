With a U.S. population of over 333 billion people at the time of the 2021 census, there is widespread concern about food waste and how to be part of a solution to fight hunger in the country.
"In the United States, food waste is estimated at between 30-40% of the food supply. This is based on USDA estimates of 31% food loss at the retail and consumer level," the United States Drug Administration said in a statement online.
Food waste is defined as food that is fit for eating, yet purposely discarded at the retail or consumption stage. Retail standards not being met or appearances of the food items are contributing factors, as are overproduction, low crop prices, manufacturing and transportation issues and uneaten or unpurchased food at home, stores and restaurants.
One way to combat food waste is to donate still viable food that is saf to consume to food pantries.
"Any type of non perishable - canned sauces, vegetables, fruit.Boxed pasta and cereal are another great way to help." Salvation Army Captain Joseph Irvine said.
There are currently three provisions in place to help encourage food donations; The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act of 1996, Enhanced tax deductions and the U.S. Federal Food Donation Act of 2008.
Locally, the Salvation Army operates several food programs for Williams and surrounding counties.