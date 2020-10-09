The independent Farm Credit Services associations in Mandan and Minot, with branch offices in various locations throughout central and western North Dakota, will award 10 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to high school seniors who plan to enroll in college this fall.
Four will be awarded in Mandan’s association territory and six awarded in Minot’s association territory.
Recipients must be from an actively farming and/or ranching family, or be planning to pursue a career in farming or some other aspect of agriculture.
Eligible applicants must be residents of the following North Dakota counties: Adams, Benson, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Divide, Dunn, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, Kidder, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Oliver, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Sioux, Slope, Stark, Ward, Wells or Williams.
Deadline for submitting applications is March 1.
Students may obtain scholarship application forms from their high school counselor, from their Ag Educator, from any Farm Credit Services office or branch office of FCS of Mandan or FCS of North Dakota, on the following websites www.farmcreditmandan.com or www.farmcreditnd.com, or by writing to Teresa Kjellberg, Director of Marketing, Farm Credit Services of ND, PO Box 70, Minot, ND 58702.