Katelynn Berry is still missing and her father believes someone in the area knows of her whereabouts.
“I just want her back,” said Hank Berry in an interview with the Sidney Herald. “I think somebody around here knows. She’s in this area and somebody knows where she is or what happened to her. That’s why I put the reward up,” said Berry. There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.
Berry also said her mother, Carmel Madison, made a good point the day before. “If you know people and you think they’re acting a little weird right now or acting strange or not being themselves or you haven’t seen them for a while, they could possibly be a person of interest with what went on with Katelynn.
She has been missing since Dec. 21 and her cell phone records show no activity after that date. Her cell phone, jacket and purse were found inside her residence so it is not likely she had intended to be gone for any length of time.
“Either someone came and picked her up or someone was at the apartment with her and they left together or she decided to walk to Town Pump,” said Berry. “My gut feeling is that the Town Pump is not part of this equation because she had food, she had cigarettes, she had everything she needed so there was no need for her to go there.”
The father also said it was unusual for her not to have her phone with her. “It’s highly unusual. Whatever happened, it was just going to be a quick thing. She was just going to go out and talk to someone in their car or something but she was going to be right back,” said Berry.
Berry said there were no signs of forced entry or struggle at the apartment. He also said she had a secure lock on teh door. “It locked automatically as soon as you shut the door,” he said.
Berry also said he was not aware of Katelynn being in a relationship at the time.
Katelynn is described as a white female, slender build, 5’4”, 100 pounds, with green eyes and natural brown hair. Her hair is currently shoulder length and dark brown. According to her father, she has a birthmark that would not normally be visible and has a scar on her left leg.
Thus far, local law enforcement, Richland County Emergency Maagement and local fire departments have been involved in the search. Undersheriff Bob Burnison stated officials are not asking for the public’s help in the search at this time but they are asking for any information that might allow them to locate Berry.
Anyone with knowledge of Berry’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406- 433-2919, or the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 with any information.
The county has also issued lookouts through various services including the newly acquired CodeRED alert system.
Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to their Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com, then going to submit a web tip or by testing the code CSRC plus the message to: 274637 (CRIMES).
Information will also be on Richland County Crimestoppers and Sidney Police Department Facebook pages.