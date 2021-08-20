Fall is considered by many North Dakota residents to be one of the best times for heading into the great outdoors. The US Forest Service, Dakota Prairie Grasslands manages over 1 million acres of public lands in North and South Dakota. So, whether it’s for hunting or taking advantage of cool weather and fall scenery, Fall provides exceptional recreational opportunities. Individuals heading out on public lands should remember that enjoying some of America’s best recreational opportunities comes with the responsibility to understand and comply with relevant laws aimed at avoiding damage to resources. With the continued drought and hot weather, fire restrictions may be in effect on the grasslands. Please check for restrictions by going to Dakota Prairie Grassland - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov) or contact the local District Office. Local community information on fire danger and fire restrictions outside of National Forest System managed lands can be found at Burn Ban Restrictions & Fire Danger Maps | ND Response for North Dakota and South Dakota Grassland Fire Danger Map (weather.gov) for South Dakota.
You can further reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires by following these steps: Never leave your campfire unattended, keep your campfire small and controllable, make sure you have a shovel, water, and fire extinguisher on hand; ensure your campfire is dead out before leaving the site – drown all campfires with water and stir until the ashes are cold to the touch, do not park vehicles on dry vegetation, make sure your trailer chains aren’t dragging, and while hunting know your ammunition and avoid shooting at rocks, metal, or pressurized containers. Please remember that off road travel is allowed on National Forest System managed lands.
More information on recreating responsibly can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/dpg. We hope you have an enjoyable Fall season on your public lands!