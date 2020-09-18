Wednesday, September 30th, Chamley Pipe & Salvage and ND E-waste will be hosting the semi annual E-waste collection event for the Williston Area. The hours are 8am-5pm and the collection will take place at the Chamley Pipe office location of 5228 134th Ave NW (just north of the landfill).
We will be accepting all types of electronics, computers, cell phones, cords, printers, copiers ect. Most items are free to recycle, but TV's both flat and CRT have a small charge depending on the size and type. Most electronics contain toxins that should not be put into the local landfill and ground water, so by recycling electronics we are keeping these heavy metals and toxins out of our environment.
All items are free to recycle except TV’s and Computer monitors, the charge varies depending on size and type, (CRT or Flat screen).