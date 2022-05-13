In my first letter about a month ago, I described what I thought was happening in the area and what I was excited for. Over the past few weeks, I have been able to see some of that come to life. None so much, however, as throughout Economic Development week, May 9 – 13. During which, Williston Economic Development hosted a summit that outlined the innovation and investment coming to the area. I was blown away.
We should be incredibly proud of our city, its leaders, our business community, and ourselves as residents, of what Williston has to offer not just to the area; not just to the state; not just to the nation; but to the world. With multi-billion-dollar investments in the Williston area, we are set to be a leader in UAS (unmanned aerial systems), data mining, biofuel production, and carbon capture and sequestration. That is in addition to our already well-known status as a leader in energy production.
New healthcare and retail options are coming to Williston Square, where Slim Chickens is already operating, and Genesis is set to open soon. After much anticipation, Sanford Health broke ground on its multi-specialty clinic on Thursday, as did Pizza Ranch. Both of which have local leaders helping guide the way to ensure they meet the needs of Williston residents and beyond.
With all this investment, Williston is garnering global attention as an up-and-coming city. It is already the land of opportunity, but this just means more is coming. More jobs, more consumers, more economic diversity — all of which will hopefully lead to even more revenue and stability for our businesses and for our city.
This just builds upon what has become a stable foundation for the city: its current businesses. Our business community is the bedrock on which Williston was built, cultivating an environment ripe for growth. Many of which have seen the peaks and valleys associated with the economic landscape of the area. They are champions of the city and its development; champions that we hope will reap the benefits of what is to come.
To say I am proud to be a part of this city is an understatement. The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is bursting with excitement and ideas of how to help current and new members and businesses navigate and utilize this growth to help them and the community thrive.
It is an incredibly exciting time to be in Williston and the world is taking notice.