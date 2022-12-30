Eric Church

Country music superstar Eric Church will perform at the 2023 North Dakota State Fair in Minot, officials announced Friday.

“We are so excited to be able to announce one of our 2023 acts to keep up the holiday cheer,” Fair General Manager Renae Korslien said in a statement. “Church has been on our list to get back to the fair, so we wanted to share the great news.”



