Entertainment Inc! is bringing an old classic from the screen to the stage with their latest production, Arsenic and Old Lace.
Set in 1930s Brooklyn, the play follows the hilariously dark antics of the Brewster aunts, Abby and Martha, as nephew Mortimer frantically races to keep his family's secrets under wraps from his new bride, Elaine. While trying to hide the literal skeletons in his family's closets, Mortimer must also deal with this delusional brother Teddy, who believes himself to be Theodore Roosevelt, and brother Jonathon, who also has "grave" intentions. Director Sarah Wilson-Boda said the dark comedy features a full slate of eccentric characters, 14 in all, making each scene a memorable one.
"It's really an ensemble piece," Boda told the Williston Herald. "Each character is its own thing, there's not really a side character or a unimportant character in this show."
The cast has been working since mid-January on the production, with many long-time Inc! regulars taking part, as well as some fresh faces. Boda said the chemistry among the cast has helped to make to enhance the production, and that their hard work will definitely impress audience members.
"The cast is definitely meshing together as kind of a family," Boda said. "Everybody has a sense of appreciation for each other, and with each person on stage being their own character, there's no extras. There's not one person on that stage that will not get laughs. It's coming together very well."
Arsenic and Old Lace is Boda's first production as director, though she has extensive experience both on and off stage with Inc!, including working as assistant director for 2019's Antigone. She said her previous work with Inc! really prepared her for the directing chair, as she already knew the best people to contact for set building, backstage help, lighting and more. Once the cast was chosen, she said, the production came together rather effortlessly. While the show is a comedy, Boda stresses that it is a dark comedy with some adult themes, so parents should be advised.
Arsenic and Old Lace plays at the Old Armory in Williston from Thursday, Feb. 20 to Monday, Feb. 24. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday; with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are available at the box office, or online at www.entertainmentinc.org/Tickets. Call 701-577-3179 for more information. The Old Armory is located at 320 First Avenue East.