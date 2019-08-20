Double double, toil and trouble...Entertainment Inc! stirred up some wicked fun with their inaugural Shakespeare in the Park presentation of Macbeth.
The theater company set up stage at the Virgil Syverson Performance Center in Harmon Park for four performance of the famous Scottish tragedy, taking audiences on a journey of intrigue, ambition and murder as Macbeth kills his way to the top and fulfills what he believes is his destiny to be king.
This is the first time the theater company has done Shakespeare in the Park, drawing large crowds to the park over the weekend to take in one of the Bard’s most famous works. Director Michelle Swanson spearheaded the effort to bring Shakespeare to the park, and she told the Williston Herald that being able to direct one of the playwright’s works has been a lifelong dream. Swanson hopes to continue collaborating with Entertainment Inc! to bring Shakespeare back to the park for years to come.
Entertainment Inc! is preparing for their upcoming 39th season, recently held auditions and announced the cast for group’s first show, Making God Laugh, which will be performed October 3 to 7 at the Old Armory in Williston.