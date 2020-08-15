Despite COVID-19 cutting last year's season short, Entertainment Inc! says the show will go on, even if it's the end of the world.
Well, not really. But the end of the world is the subject of one of productions Inc! will be premiering for their upcoming season opener. This year's production of Grease was cancelled due to growing concern of the coronavirus, leaving many in the theater company wondering when and how they could get back on stage. After months of conversations and careful planning, the Inc! board came up with a unique solution for the season's first production, which kicks off the Halloween season.
"Traditional theater as we know it is experimental at this point," Inc! board member B. Michael Quale told the Williston Herald.
Quale said the theater had plans for the season, but that they had to be reworked amid the COVID shutdown. Now, he said, the company has a plan for the season, but that they will take it show by show, based on current conditions.
Inc!'s first production is a double feature, giving audiences twice the drama, double the suspense and an extra dollop of intrigue. Just in time for Halloween, Inc! will be performing two radio-style one act plays; the murder-for-hire thriller "Sorry, Wrong Number," and the H.G. Wells classic "War of the Worlds." Audiences will take in both shows, watching one downstairs at the Old Armory, and one upstairs. Not only will there be two shows, both shows will have two performances, with each theater being cleaned an sanitized in between.
"Sorry, Wrong Number" tells the story of the homebound Mrs. Stevenson, whose crossed-connections allows her to hear a murder-for-hire being planned over the phone. In a desperate attempt to warn the authorities and thwart the killer, she finds out the murderer is closer to home than she knew.
"War of the Worlds" is based on the H.G. Wells story of martian invasion, made famous by Orson Welles' 1938 Halloween broadcast. Both shows feature small casts, with three for "Sorry, Wrong Number" and five for "War of the Worlds." Both casts, however, will be playing multiple roles.
Keeping the current climate in mind, Inc! Managing Director Kyla Wilkie said that only 50 tickets will be sold to each show, due to social distancing guidelines. Those guidelines will be in effect for cast members as well, who will have staggered rehearsal times and limited contact. Auditions for the shows will take a break from the norm as well, with appointment only and open auditions planned.
Audition dates are Sept 1 to 3, with Sept 1 and 2 being appointment only, and Sept 3 being open call from 6 to 10 p.m. Performances are Oct 23 to 25 and Oct 29 to 31. Performances are at 7 and 8 p.m. each night. Anyone interested in auditioning can sign up on the Entertainment Inc! website at www.entertainmentinc.org.