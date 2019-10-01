Entertainment Inc! is kicking off their latest season this week, with a production about life, love and most importantly, family.
The show is "Making God Laugh," taken from the famous quote by Woody Allen, "If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans." Director Kyla Wilkie said the show follows that line of thinking, showing that regardless of what your plans may be in the beginning, in the end you might discover that what you thought was important has changed along the way.
The show follows the lives of Ruthie, Bill, Thomas, Maddie and Richard, a family of five traveling through the years together, learning who they are, what they want in life, and how family stays important throughout all of it.
"It's all about family," Wilkie told the Williston Herald. "It has a lot of those stereotypical aspects of family. It follows the family, and each scene is about a decade apart. So we've got the nostalgia in there with the 80s and the 90s and the early 2000s and then the 2010s. There's lots of those fun little things that you saw growing up."
A departure from Entertainment Inc!'s typical larger-scale productions, "Making God Laugh" is a more intimate show, featuring just the five cast members, with the scenery changing around them with each passing decade. Wilkie said the show combines comedy and drama to bring the audience into the lives of the family, letting the viewer watch them grow throughout the years.
"The show starts out with mom and dad just having the kids come home for the holidays, like you do with your family," she explained. "And it shows the way that they are changing through life. It shows the way that we all change through life and how the choices we make aren't necessarily the same choices that we started with."
Wilkie said throughout the show, the family becomes closer as things begin to change, leading to a reveal at the end that she said has brought her to tears every time she's watched it. But to find out what that reveal is, first you have to buy a ticket. Wilkie added that because of the subject matter, the show is very close to her own heart, and there will be information at the performances that follow along with the theme.
"Making God Laugh" opens on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m., with performances Friday, Saturday and Monday at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.entertainmentinc.org/Tickets or at the box office. Tickets can be reserved by calling 701-577-3179. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and $70 for season tickets.