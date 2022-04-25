McKenzie County Emergency Management Director Karolin Jappe was on her way to a life or death emergency service call Sunday morning between Wild Bison and Alexander.
The call was a difficult one to get to logistically, with only one lane of travel on a closed road, and Jappe could only go about 10 miles per hour because of the road condition.
She ultimately wasn’t able to make it to the call. As she was driving on that closed road, on the only lane of travel open, she met a line of oncoming traffic going the wrong way down a closed road.
“All of a sudden I see trucks coming down my lane, heading toward me when I know I have an ambulance coming behind me,” Jappe said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. I’m like are you kidding me?”
Another first responder radioed in about that time that he could get to the individual in distress with a firefighter from a different direction, with some help from state and city plows. Another deputy, who is also an EMR, advised that he was en route as well.
“So I changed gears,” Jappe said, checking in first with DOT to let them know she would be helping direct traffic in that area, to keep the lanes open for the ambulance to get in and get out of the area.
“They were also getting in DOT’s way,” Jappe said. “DOT wasn’t even able to plow roads because of them. So for three or four hours I was out on Highway 85 stopping trucks and turning them around, parking them in Wild Bison.”
Jappe said in one instance she saw three plows trying to stay in a row together, which is the standard practice for safety’s sake, but now there were six or seven cars in the midst of the three plows.
“I brought my stop sign around and the plows already knew where I was at and what I was doing,” Jappe said. “But I was motioning (those drivers) to you know get out of the plow’s way, which was just dangerous (for them) in itself. I just could not believe people. It’s just crazy out there.”
Jappe said she probably visited with about 100 people, explaining to them that a power line is down ahead, and that the snow gets much worse on the roadway ahead.
“I didn’t force them to do something, but I gave them the choice,” Jappe said. “I also said, you know, there’s only so many responders who can respond, because most of us can’t get out.”
Jappe also told the cars headed down the closed roadway that they are lucky they weren’t seen by a deputy, who could have ticketed them for that.
“People have got to think about first responders,” Jappe said. “When roads are closed, roads are closed.”
Jappe said the situation with motorists using closed roads was a topic of discussion at an action review for the first blizzard. Many of the motorists who did get stopped told officials their employer had ordered them to come to work, or be fired. Officials are looking at whether businesses that do that can be fined for requiring employees to travel when no non-emergency travel is advised.