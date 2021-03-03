Embattled lawmaker wants hearing where he can confront accusers

Embattled Rep. Luke Simons, who has been asked to resign by Republican leadership following reports he threatened and sexually harassed women at the state Capitol, says he deserves the opportunity to confront his accusers.
His attorney disputes the House's ability to expel Simons, R-Dickinson, even as majority House Republican leaders have said lawmakers will "weigh all the information and options, including expulsion, and make a determination when we reconvene," should Simons not resign.
The Legislature reconvenes Wednesday after its midsession break. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, told the Tribune he hopes action regarding Simons will "be done this week."
The Legislature's nonpartisan research agency of financial and legal experts maintained a 14-page file of reports of female staff and interns who felt uncomfortable around Simons, dating to 2018. The file includes reports of times he allegedly made advances toward them, commented on their appearances, attempted to give one staff member a shoulder massage, and spoke about shopping for thong underwear.
Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, said in a statement Saturday that she moved desks to avoid Simons' "harassing behavior."
Simons in a late Tuesday statement said the file's information is "inaccurate and mischaracterizes my previous statements and actions," none of which "were made with any improper intent, and have been totally misconstrued and taken out of context."
The Legislature in 2018 adopted a workplace harassment policy that outlines a process for handling complaints, including investigation procedures. Lawmakers are trained on the policy every two years. The senator who led the policy's drafting said Friday that lawmakers should revisit the guidelines following the reports about Simons.
Legislative Council Director John Bjornson released the file last week after open records requests following an obscene outburst by Simons in the Capitol cafeteria toward two House Democrats over wearing a face mask.
Simons apologized for the outburst but has refuted the reports and said he won't resign "and would only do so if I were to decide that is what is best for my family."
The barber and rancher was first elected in 2016 and was reelected last year with 39% of the vote in a five-way race.
"If the Legislature decides to inquire into any of my conduct or any of the allegations made by the director of the Legislative Council, then I look forward to a full and complete public hearing in which witnesses are heard, the true facts are determined, and where I am provided all of my due process rights and afforded the opportunity to require the attendance of witnesses, if necessary by subpoena," Simons said in the statement.
He also said he looks forward "to delving into whether any other legislators have made statements or comments to other legislators that included profanity ... as well as any other allegations made by anyone on Capitol grounds made against other legislators that were perceived incorrectly."
Censure is an official statement of disapproval and would require a majority House vote; expulsion would need a two-thirds vote. Both are generally done by a chamber resolution, Bjornson said.
Simons' attorney, Lynn Boughey, of Mandan, said in a statement that he believes the House cannot expel Simons, and beyond censure, can only impeach him, which would require a Senate trial.
"Under the North Dakota Constitution the Legislature has no right to expel a seated member unless the misconduct occurs in its presence, or the conduct involves bribery or corruption. There have been no such allegations," Boughey said.
He also said Simons "has the right to confront his accusers and require them to state under oath what they claim happened, the right to question his accusers, the right to speak in his defense, and the right to require the attendance of those who so easily malign his reputation and subject those persons to a search for the truth through cross-examination."
"If the Legislature wants to spend its time attacking a single legislator based on the conduct alleged, then it must do so in a manner that allows that legislator due process and in accordance with our constitution. Only through this process will the truth come out," Boughey said.
Pollert said he expects to "have a clearer picture" on Wednesday of what action the House might consider regarding Simons, who is not facing anything criminal in nature. He didn't elaborate.
"There's a number of ways to do this thing, and I'm trying to figure out which is the proper way to go," Pollert told the Tribune. He said he had "an idea" of how leaders will proceed, and referred the Tribune to his Friday statement urging Simons to resign.
House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said what resolution will come will be from him and Pollert, adding that announcements will be made in the House floor session Wednesday "on what folks can expect." He noted that whatever process goes forward "will likely set precedent for potential future incidences."
No precedent appears to exist for censure or expulsion of a North Dakota lawmaker. Bjornson said the process will depend on how leaders want to handle action against Simons, whether it begins in a committee or in a floor session.
"There's no template for it," Bjornson said.
Pollert said Simons should have the opportunity "to defend himself." People who reported Simons' conduct also "will have a chance to say something, too, if they so desire," either in person or in writing, he said.