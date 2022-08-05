Purchase Access

After receiving a Williams County Behavioral Health Grant and opening their clinic doors in June of 2021, the Eckert Outpatient Clinic has been providing substance use and abuse counseling services for youth and spending time outreaching to outlying communities. They celebrated their year of success with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Williston Chamber of Commerce in July.

“Substance use and abuse can look like a lot of different thing,” licensed addiction counselor, Frank Reck, Jr., explained. “These things can also escalate very quickly.”



