After receiving a Williams County Behavioral Health Grant and opening their clinic doors in June of 2021, the Eckert Outpatient Clinic has been providing substance use and abuse counseling services for youth and spending time outreaching to outlying communities. They celebrated their year of success with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Williston Chamber of Commerce in July.
“Substance use and abuse can look like a lot of different thing,” licensed addiction counselor, Frank Reck, Jr., explained. “These things can also escalate very quickly.”
In the past year, the staff at the Eckert Outpatient Clinic have been able to work with 65 different children, making a huge impact on their lives. Reck explained that the idea for this outpatient clinic had been in the works for quite some time before officially opening in 2021.
“We are slowly reaching the goal of being the provider for these issues and continue to do outreach,” Reck said. “We want people to know we are here and substance abuse is not this demonizing thing.”
Reck shared that the current goal of the clinic is finding ways to get the community involved and being the go-to provider for Williams County and providing wrap-around services so the clinic can serve as a “one-stop shop” is integral in reaching this goal.
Carly Collings is a licensed social worker and a vital part of the operation. Collings reached out to all clients who are referred to the clinic and completes required paperwork and other background tasks.
Referrals can come from several different avenues including family medical providers, schools, parents, and even clients themselves. Clients seen in the outpatient clinic can also be referred to Eckert’s Williston-based residential substance abuse treatment center, the only residential youth facility in North Dakota.
The outpatient clinic staff explained that it is important that the community knows financial situation should not be a barrier to receiving help. Medicaid, commercial insurance, and other funding avenues are available.
For more information about The Fred and Clara Eckert Foundation, which has been a staple in the community for 50 years, can be found at www.eckertyouth.com or by calling 701-572-7262.