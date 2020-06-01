Got old computers, printers or TV sets lying around? Not sure where to take them? Chamley Pipe & Salvage is teaming up with ND E-waste once again to collect the E-waste of Williston and the surrounding areas.
• What it is: The e-waste recycling event is a way for area residents to safely discard their old, broken or unwanted electronics. Unwanted items can be recycled for free, with the exception of a few electronic devices. The event aims to encourage proper recycling of electronic waste material, keeping it out of local landfills and helping to protect the community by keeping toxins out of the environment.
• When and Where: The E-Waste event is Wednesday, June 3. A collection center will be set up north of the landfill at 5228 134th Ave. NW in Williston from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• What can you bring: Nearly all electronic devices are accepted, including computers and their components, including printers, scanners, keyboards and flat screen monitors, cell phones, cameras, VCRs, cable TV boxes, fax machines, copiers, stereos, game boys as well as specialized electronic equipment used in businesses such as hospitals, law enforcement, manufacturing and oil field. Televisions and monitors that contain cathode ray tubes are also accepted, but there is a charge depending on the size.
• What’s new: This year, organizers are adding a community-based twist on the event. For each computer tower and laptop brought in for recycling, ND E-waste and Chamley Pipe will make a donation to Bras for a Cause, helping to support those in the area affected by cancer. In conjunction with the E-waste collection event, there will be a barbecue appreciation lunch sponsored by North Dakota Recycling Services and Chamley Pipe & Salvage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on the Erase your E-waste event, contact 701-774-2248.