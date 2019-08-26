E-rase your E-waste organizers have announced the dates for their annual fall collection event: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7, but have also noted a time change for Saturday. That collection will now end at noon mountain time, according to event coordinator Beth Redlin. Collection times are now 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 7. The event is open to area residents throughout the MonDak.
“Our e-cycler, Yellowstone E-waste Solutions of Billings, requested the change and since the bulk of our traffic comes on Friday, and Saturday morning, we decided to honor their request since they offer the bulk of their services here for free,” Redlin said. “The only exception is a $7 charge for removing a hard drive for those needing certificates of destruction or just wanting to hang on to their hard drives themselves.”
The 2019 E-rase your E-waste collection will again be held at the Richland County Shop at 2140 W. Holly in Sidney, next to the Fairgrounds. Please note, the county shop is available for drop offs during event times ONLY.
Large Loads
In announcing the new time for Saturday, Sept. 7, organizers also noted that sign-up times for those bringing large loads are still available on Friday, Sept 6. Local businesses, agencies and organizations with large a.m.ounts to e-cycle are asked to make an appointment to drop off their items by calling Redlin at 406-433-9427 or email beth.redlin@usda.gov.
Where possible larger recyclers are also encouraged to palletize their own items or send extra staff to help get it done. Details on acceptable items and how to palletize them can be found in the “What to Bring...” handout posted to the USDA-ARS Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab’s e-waste website: https://www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/ewaste .
Acceptable and Unacceptable Items
Regardless of how many items you have to recycle, there remain certain types of ewaste that cannot be recycled at this event. “Unfortunately, our e-cycler still cannot accept any monitors or televisions with cathode ray tubes (CRTs),” event coordinator Beth Redlin noted, “also NO projection TV units or consoles.” Other limitations include the standards: NO consumer white goods, vacuums, light bulbs, CFLs, mercury thermometers, alkaline batteries (rechargeable are okay), or items containing refrigerants (including dehumidifiers), oils, or acids.
“That said, most other electronic devices are being accepted, Redlin noted. Those include computers and their components (printers, scanners, keyboards, flat screen monitors, etc.), cell phones, cameras, VCRs, cable TV boxes, fax machines, copiers, stereos, game boys and specialized electronic equipment used in businesses such as hospitals, law enforcement, manufacturing and even the oil field.
The “E-rase your E-waste” effort is now in its 15th year and has “kept more than 487,000 pounds or 243 Tons out of our local landfill when including our spring event from earlier this year,” Redlin said. “It would be nice to hit that magic half million mark to finish the year.”
The e-waste event in Sidney is coordinated by members of the Richland County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Richland County Disaster and Emergency Services, and the USDA Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney. The Richland County Public Works Department also makes their facilities freely available for the collection event.