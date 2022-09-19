It was a special night at the North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge “Send Me!” Gala for featured Speaker Christian Comedian Nazareth.
“When I go on stage tonight my goal when I first came to this country at the age of 18 will come true,” Nazareth said. “I said one day I want to visit every state. And then when I became a comedian I said one day I will perform in every state. Tonight, North Dakota will be number 50 that I have performed in, so this is a special night for me; a special state.”
Nazareth brought what some might call the healing joy of laughter to this year’s event as he shared his own testimony about the empty life he was living from his own battle with drugs and alcohol until recovery.
“I’m a Christian and living the American Dream doing what I love now,” Nazareth said.
North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge is a faith-based residential recovery program for individuals battling drug and alcohol addictions. Their annual Gala was held September 16 at The Well on the Williston State College campus this year with the theme “Here I am; send me” from the book of Isaiah 6:8.
“It is a celebration of recovery,” Adult & Teen Challenge Event Coordinator Kristina Berner said. “We have a goal to raise $100,000. We have had two hundred and forty registrants. People that have come to these galas in the past really enjoy meeting the students from Adult & Teen Challenge and come to hear them sing and give their testimony of recovery.”
Those that come to Adult & Teen Challenge are often facing their last resort to a prison sentence.
“I expressed to a friend that I was sick and tired of being sick and tired,” recent graduate from the program Justin Resler said. “I was in jail when I got the acceptance letter to the program saying my bed was ready. I also have a three year old daughter now, and I want to see her.”
Each year a male and female are chosen to give their personal testimony at the annual gala. Resler was chosen this year to share his story of recovery, living in sobriety and as a convert to Christianity.
“It’s been a hell of a ride, that’s for sure,” Resler said. “It hasn’t been easy and there are things I am still working through, but with the Lord and Christ I can. I know I can.”
Williston native Randy Gubrud graduated from the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge program 19 years ago after a couple of men from Williston gave him the opportunity to enter the program. Gubrud has served on the board for Adult & Teen Challenge for the past seven years.
“I attended the program in Minnesota because of a meth and alcohol addiction,” Gubrud said. North Dakota’s Adult & Teen Challenge wasn’t developed back then.”
What Gubrud loves most about the evening event is the testimonies.
“It just touches my heart,” Gubrud said.
Everybody in attendance was so involved in making the evening enjoyable and touching for all. A delicious steak dinner was served and many connections were made. A total tabulation of funds raised will be released at a later date.