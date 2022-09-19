It was a special night at the North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge “Send Me!” Gala for featured Speaker Christian Comedian Nazareth.

“When I go on stage tonight my goal when I first came to this country at the age of 18 will come true,” Nazareth said. “I said one day I want to visit every state. And then when I became a comedian I said one day I will perform in every state. Tonight, North Dakota will be number 50 that I have performed in, so this is a special night for me; a special state.”



