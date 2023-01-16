Donkeys took over the Grenora basketball court for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) fundraiser Monday night.
Dairyland Donkey Ball was the main event after a free-will donation soup dinner open to the community.
Ahead of the event, FBLA advisor Stephanie Paine said that there were already a slew of little kids excited for the donkey fun.
The idea to bring Donkey Ball to Grenora came from Principal Joe Paine and Dairyland Donkey Ball, LLC out of Wisconsin made it possible.
Four teams of players volunteered to participate in the fun. Four players from each team were paired with a donkey to play two eight-minute "innings." Substitutes rotated in and out of the game and followed some rules:
1. Any holding of the ball had to be done while touching your donkey
2. If a player wants to pass the ball, the player must be on a donkey
3. Any scoring must happen when the player is on a donkey
The donkeys: Ex-Lax, Mr. Ed, Enforcer, Rigor Mortis, Super Stupid, Earthquake, Killer, Elvis, Hemorrhoid and Widow Maker, wore specially designed shoes to ensure they didn't ruin the gym floor.
Life Lovin' Mama Boutique faced off against Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative (MWEC) in the first game. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. The crowd then chose Jenna Rust of Lovin' Mama and Thomas Arnson of MWEC to face off in a tie-breaker dance-off. Arnson had the winning moves, bringing MWEC into the Championship round.
During intermission, kids were able to ride and interact with the donkeys while Big G Center and Dakota West Credit Union prepared to face off in Game 2.
Big G Center won the game with 8-6, bringing them into the Championship round.
The Championship round was fast-paced, except for one donkey who decided exploring the school hallways would be more fun than playing in the gym. Each team had the crowd excited when they scored a three-pointer each. Big G Center ended up victorious, winning the Championship round 9-5 against MWEC.
A total of $5,700 was raised in the fundraiser to include soup dinner donations, concession sales and ticket sales. Paine said that the funds will go toward the costs of FBLA going to Nationals if they qualify.
