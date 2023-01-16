Grenora Donkey Ball
Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Donkeys took over the Grenora basketball court for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) fundraiser Monday night. 

Dairyland Donkey Ball was the main event after a free-will donation soup dinner open to the community. 

Grenora Donkey Rides

Aingeal McLaughlin rides a donkey during intermission 


Tags

Load comments