As of Sept.1, cloud seeding has concluded for the District II operations area of the 2020 North Dakota Cloud Modification Project. For the season, there were 325.01 flight hours flown in the district, which included McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams counties. Of those hours, 240.69 were flown for hail suppression, 50.20 for rain enhancement, 19.89 for reconnaissance, and 14.23 for aircraft repositioning.
Overall, 2020 District II flight hours were well below the ten-year average of 408.97 hours. There were 38 operational days out of a possible 92 project days when hail suppression, rain enhancement, and/or reconnaissance flights were flown in the district. Hail suppression operations were flown on 29 of the operational days, rain enhancement on 13 days, and reconnaissance operations on 13 days.
Planning meetings for the 2021 NDCMP will be held in January. Seeding operations are currently scheduled to resume June 1.