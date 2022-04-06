Williams county’s new political district, District 23, is taking shape for what will be its first election season. The deadline to file for offices is 4 p.m. April 11 for the upcoming June primary.
The new political district was the result of redistricting after the 2020 Census, and reflects the significant increase in population throughout northwestern North Dakota. The West as a whole gained two additional districts as aa result of the state's redistricting process. The additional representation in the West is bound to help increase the power of the West's voice in the next legislative session.
Both the Dem-NPL and the Republican District 23 parties have held organizational meetings, and Tuesday night, the District 23 GOP met to endorse a slate of candidates.
“We had a strong meeting with record attendance last night,” District 23 GOP Chairman Cole Kratochvil told the Williston Herald. “I’m hoping that these are the candidates, just so we can unify our party going into the general election.”
The three candidates endorsed by the District 23 Republicans include Todd Beard for Senate. Beard has lived in Williston since 1991. He has worked in the oilfield the past 21 years, starting his career doing wireline jobs. He and his wife Debra have been married for 38 years, and have two daughters as well as grandchildren.
“I want to ensure a future for my children and grandchildren by restoring fiscal sanity to the government,” Beard said. “We need to limit overspending by our state government and especially limit federal government overreach into the sovereignty of our state. I’m in favor of school choice, opposing all illegal federal mandates, and developing a solid plan to cut property taxes with responsible budgeting.”
For House, two candidates were endorsed, Scott Dyk and Nico Rios.
Dyk is originally from Platte, and owned and operated fa family dairy farm in South Dakota for 20 years. Since moving to North Dakota, he has owned a gravel and concrete business for eight years that serves the oilfield in North Dakota.
Dyk and his wife Beth have been married 41 years. They have three children and 12 grandchildren.
“I love our North Dakota family values,” said Dyk. “We need leaders to be a voice for taxpayers, and particularly our agriculture and oilfield workers. I will do my best to represent District 23 and fight for our interests in Bismarck. Conservative values have been eroded over the last 40 years. It’s time to stand up and fight back. Young families have an incredible opportunity to start their lives here in Williston, we should welcome them with open arms, and make sure our revenues provide what our community needs.” Rios, meanwhile, was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. He moved to North Dakota eight years ago to pursue a career in the oil industry. He and his wife Caroline have been married five years.
Rios has been active in Republican politics both before and after moving here. Before North Dakota, Rios worked for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in the Senator's Washington DC office. Rios presently works as a wireline operator in Williston.
“I came to North Dakota because it’s a place where you can be free to live your life and raise your family as you see fit,” said Rios. “I knew I could make a decent living without uncontrollable government interference at every paycheck and purchase. Watching other parts of our country fall apart culturally and economically really showed me what’s possible if we elect weak people who fail to stand up for our communities. The type of medical and economic tyranny we saw across the country due to covid made me want to do something.”
The Dem-NPL, meanwhile, told the Williston Herald they do not know if they will have a slate of candidates to endorse this time around. The group has met, however, to organize and released a statement pleading with the state party as a whole to “wake up.”
“For years the North Dakota Dem-NPL has lost touch with their roots,” the statement said. “This loss of connection has left the party open to emotional fear-mongering rhetoric of the North Dakota GOP. It has lost touch with everyday working people and has failed to recognize and outreach to the agriculture and energy industries. This has left many North Dakotans with a moderate or leaning views with a feeling of discouragement and loss of political community.”
The District 23 Dem-NPL also chose four value statements for education, energy, agriculture and quality of life:
- Education — “We believe in a vibrant and innovative education system that addresses the educational needs of our children. With that we also need to know what our children are being educated on and that our school boards are reminded of the best interests of educating our children.”
- Energy — “The people who work hard every day in the energy sector are important and valuable to our local economy. They live here, they’re our neighbors and they are raising their families here. We fully support the industry and what they do to help fuel the state and nation!”
- Agriculture: “North Dakota’s state motto is, “Strength from the Soil.” Our farmers and ranchers work hard every day to help feed the world, but we need to continue the fight to address the problems that face our farmers and ranchers.”
- Quality of life — “When people thrive, a community thrives. We believe in helping in any way we can to continue to improve on the quality of life in NW ND. We live in a truly special place that has given us much in the way of resources and money and we are grateful for that!”