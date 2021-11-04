Williston State College has announced that Brandon Delvo has been named as the new Director of Marketing.
Delvo holds an Associate Degree from Williston State College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Jamestown. Delvo has previously worked with North Dakota Farmer’s Union, Williams County Highway Department, Department of Homeland Security, as well as 11 years service in the National Guard and Reserve.
“Brandon has an extensive background in volunteer organizations and activities along with a deep connection to the Williams County Region, remarked Dr. Bernell Hirning, WSC President.”
Delvo will assist in Marketing & Enrollment Services in promoting WSC which includes recruiting new students and representing the college at various community events and high schools throughout the region.
A primary focus that he will take in his new role is focusing on the overall economic role that Williston State College plays in the region.
“Ag and Oil are two major economic driving forces in the Williston Basin, and along with that is a need for skilled trades,” Delvo said.
Delvo said a another focus will be the availability of scholarships that are provided to potential students in the region.
“In a time when the issue of student loan debt is a big factor of whether students attend college or not, the scholarship opportunities that WSC provides will help immensely in a student’s academic journey,” Delvo said. “As someone who has recently come back to the region, I’m looking forward to getting more involved in the Williston community.” Delvo said.