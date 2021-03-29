The pace of the Legislature is picking up. Committees are completing work on all bills they have. By the end of next week most bills will be out of committee with the exception of the appropriation bills.
The Appropriation committees are closely evaluating each bill for the impact it will have on the budget and if there are any items in the bills that may be able to be cut back. The difficult decisions that need to be made are further challenged by the anticipated revenues that expect by the state.
This past week the House Political Subdivision Committee acted on the last of the bills assigned to the Committee. One bill, SB2233, is a bill to set up a pilot program to recruit attorneys to small rural communities. This program would be a joint effort by the North Dakota Supreme Court, the State Bar Association of North Dakota, the North Dakota State Bar Foundation, or any other legal association, the municipality or county.
Only counties or cities under a population of 16,000 people would be eligible for this program. Amber Fiesel, Burke County States Attorney, testified at the public hearing virtually. Fiesel was able to relate the process she went through when she graduated from law school and how this program will benefit future attorneys in rural areas. SB2233 was passed out of the Committee with a Do Pass Recommendation. It should be heard on the House floor this week.
SB2324, a bill dealing with installing culverts, was the last bill passed out of the Political Subdivisions Committee. The bill generated much interest from the Counties and Townships, who were not in favor of the bill. A subcommittee was formed to further study the bill and its effect on the installation of culverts on township and county roads.
The subcommittee spent hours working on possible amendments to the bill and proposed a couple for the bill. The committee discussed the amendments and decided even with the amendments the bill would burden the townships and counties. The real issue is determining watersheds and how they affect waterflow throughout the counties. The committee voted to send this bill to the House floor with a Do No Pass recommendation.
One bill I am tracking is SB2065, which deals with the underground storage of oil and gas and the jurisdiction of the industrial commission to regulate the permitting and amalgamation of the underground storage of oil or gas. Last session there was SB2344 which took pore space away from the surface owner and gave it to the State.
That law was challenged and ruled unconstitutional by the Courts. SB2065 appears to be an attempt to go around the Court ruling and establish the Industrial Commission as the regulatory agency to decide how pore space may be used. This is an important issue to all landowners and needs to be watched closely.
As Committees wrap up their work the work of conference committees will begin. A conference committee consists of three members of the House and three members of the Senate. A bill passed in one body and amended in the other body and not agreed too can go to a conference committee. It’s anticipated conference committees will begin this week. Looking forward to conference committees.
As always if you have any questions or concerns contact dlongmuir@nd.gov, bertanderson@nd.gov or drust@nd.gov.