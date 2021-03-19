Dance studio receives multiple top honors in performance, costume, and technique in Billings

Multiple dancers from Kay Michael Lee Studio were recognized during the Regional Celebration Talent Competition March 12-14 in Billings, Montana.
Including KML, many studios from the region competed at the MetraPark Arena for the three-day event. Kay Michael Lee Studio sent 14 dancers to represent three of the studio’s four competition lines to compete in multiple solos, duos, and group routines in tap, jazz, lyrical, and musical theatre.
The dancers’ routines received many overall high score placements, as well as special awards for their execution, performance, and technical abilities. The Ruby Competition Line earned a First Place Overall High Score Junior Duo/Trio for their routine to “Tonight Belongs to You” and the Emerald Competition Line earned Second Place Overall High Score Petite Small Group for their routine to “Always.” Emerald Competition Line dancer Demi Ybarra received the “Showstopper Award” and Fourth Overall High Score Petite Solo for her lyrical solo to “Fight My Battles.” Leah Finkbeiner joined Ybarra as Fifth Overall High Score Petite Solo for her jazz routine to “Call to the Wild.”
In her first solo performance of the season, Emerald Competition Line member Gracie Veach earned a Judge’s Choice “Jazztastic” award for her energetic and technical performance in her “Dance Monkey” jazz routine.
The 2020-2021 Competition Company at Kay Michael Lee Studio includes 19 dancers ages 5- 18 with choreography by Sarah Johnson, Abby Powell, and Serena Christianson. They have been rehearsing since August for their four competitions in North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. This was their third competition for the studio this season; they are headed to Gillette, Wyoming, April 9 through 11 for their final competition of the season, Spotlight Dance Cup.
Ultimately, the studio is preparing for its first appearance at Universal Studios this summer. They will perform a selection of competition routines in their repertoire in Florida and have the opportunity to train with dance professionals through private workshops as well.
Celebrating its ninth season of dance excellence, Kay Michael Lee Studio was founded in July 2011 by Williston natives Sarah Johnson and Serena Christianson. They are excited to share their combined experience of over 30 years in dance, theatre, teaching, and the performing arts. Kay Michael Lee Studio’s mission is to promote and support the art of dance through professional instruction, choreography, and performance.