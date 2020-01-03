The Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive wrapped up for the year on Dec. 31, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau is reporting records numbers for visitors this holiday season.
Ashley Oyloe, Events & Convention Service Coordinator for the CVB, said she felt that the addition of several new events, as well as adding more events, were really whatvdrove the Lights Drive to be so successful. Comparing data to that from 2012, when Oyloe said the CVB began to more closely monitor numbers for the event, visitors to the park have almost tripled. In 2012, the month-long event saw 2,481 cars go through the park. In 2019, 5,897 cars came through, a record number for just 33 days.
“To almost hit that 6,000 mark, and we average between three to four people per car, that’s over 20,000 people if you think about it,” Oyloe told the Williston Herald.
Oyloe said this year’s Drive was busier than most. In fact, she said, with the addition of several new events, there wasn’t a night that didn’t see several hundred cars make their way through. The Keelboat was the main hub when it came to activities, and Oyloe said some of the major attractions that helped pull in those record numbers were the recently added Grinch Night, the addition of a second Reindeer Night, Slime Night with the Ghostbusters and of course, Santa Claus.
“I think that putting those new and interesting things into the park, like putting the slime night out there, things that are popular with the youth right now and just incorporating that in to free activities for the community and for the kids is a really important thing,” Oyloe said. “Having something out at the park where you only have to pay $5 to get in, but then there’s a free activity and cookies and hot chocolate and stuff, whether you spend 15 minutes or a half hour or an hour, you’re still out there and you’re making memories.”
Along with making memories, the Lights Drive helped make some money, too, which went to various non-profit organizations in the area. Oyloe said that the success of this year’s Drive allowed the CVB to donate more than $14,000 back into local organizations. Oyloe said the CVB shares the credit for this year’s success with the Williston Parks and Recreation District, who provided man-power and other support to make the Drive function like a well-oiled machine.
“The Parks staff have been absolutely phenomenal,” she said. “We’re only an office of four, and had it not been for their support, we could not have made this happen. They really went above and beyond.”
Oyloe added that credit was also owed to the Lights Drive’s 32 sponsors, who provided support in a multitude of ways to make the Drive happen. Volunteers, materials, as well as monetary donations pushed this year’s Drive to record numbers, Oyloe said.
“Our sponsors are absolutely what makes this,” she said. “Whether they were a gate sponsor, or whether they were an activity night sponsor, all of them did something to make this month happen and make it possible to give back to those non-profits. So those ending numbers are because they shared it on their Facebook, it’s because they told their staff about it, they came out themselves. Everything about that is a direct result of our sponsors and the people that helped out with this event.”