Collectors of the reused, recycled and refurbished are going to love the newest event the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is bringing to town.
Rescued & Reclaimed is an antique and salvage market that travels the region, hosting markets for vendors who specialize in the rare, the vintage and the antique. Taking broken machinery, rustic wood, worn out furniture and just about any other kind of salvaged junk you can think of, vendors take the pieces and repurpose them into stylish decor, art pieces and more.
The market has over 100 vendors from across the country and travels between five states, including North Dakota, but has never made a stop to Williston. But all that will be changing this summer.
Ashley Oyloe, Events & Convention Service Coordinator for the CVB, has had the goal of bringing the market to Williston since she began working for the CVB. Oyloe, who has visited the market when it has made stops in Sidney, Montana and Dickinson, said she knew the market would be a perfect fit for Williston, considering the number of people from town she would run into there.
“It’s a huge draw,” Oyloe told the Williston Herald. “This kind of stuff sells really well here, and every time I would go to another town to see this market specifically, I would see more people in another town from Williston than I would at home. It would almost be like a Williston reunion when I went to these shows, so why not bring it right to Williston?”
Rescued and Reclaimed hosting the market at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds on July 17 and 18. Event organizer John Hamrell said vendors will be traveling from Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota to bring “Some of the finest rusty, chippy, repurposed, primitive, vintage and fine antiques along with handmade jewelry and clothing you will ever see.”
Oyloe said not only has the market committed to a show this year, but they have already committed to two additional shows in 2021. Hamrell said the shows typically bring in 3,000 to 5,000 people during the day long market, with many leaving with full trailers.
There will be a Friday Night “Sip and Shop” Event, where shoppers can enjoy an adult beverage and be able to check out the market early from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission for the Sip & Shop will be $20.00 which includes one beverage of choice, as well as admission into the market on Saturday. General admission hours on Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, with children 14 and under free. Anyone interested in being a vendor can email rescuedandreclaimed@gmail.com or 406-670-5459 or 406-656-1111.