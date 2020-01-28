Band Day is still several months away, but the Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting Williston excited for a Rumble...the Chiefs Rumble, that is.
The renowned drumline, which performs for the Kansas City Chiefs, will be the special guest band for this year's Band Day Parade, according to a release from the CVB.
"Last year I noticed that there was a really big Kansas City Chiefs following here, so I reached out and thought we could work something out, and they immediately agreed." Ashley Oyloe, events and convention services coordinator for the CVB told the Williston Herald.
Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles drumline were Band Day's special guests, and Oyloe said that the group's experience in Williston was instrumental to bring the Rumble for 2020.
"So (the Rumble) called the Eagles to kind of get some background, and the Eagles said 'If you guys don't do it, then we'll go back.'" Oyloe explained. "That's a really great report to hear back, because immediately the Rumble said they were in."
Oyloe said the CVB has been working with the Rumble since last year to plan out their visit, which is all the more special as the Chiefs are playing in the Superbowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. Much like the Eagles drumline, Oyloe said the Rumble consists mainly of music educators who spend their off-time entertaining crowds during games. As educators, she added, the drumline holds workshops for youth in their area, and will be offering a drumline clinic during their visit in Williston as well.
Oyloe said the schedule isn't finalized yet, but that the Rumble will be fairly busy during their stay. As with previous visiting bands, Oyloe said the group will pay a visit to Bethel Lutheran home to perform for the residents, as well as taking a day-long tour around the region to see some of the notable sights, such as Ft. Union, the Confluence, and Theodore Roosevelt National Park. As an entity charged with promoting tourism and sharing what the region has to offer, Oyloe said it's important for the CVB to share with these visitors the history and sights around Williston in order to spread the word about North Dakota.
"I think that Williston is great," Oyloe said. "I think there's a lot more to do here than people think, and I think word of mouth is the best form of advertising. We are spending that extra money and taking them on a bus 45 minutes away, but the North Unit is so special, and Fort Union is so special. I think that those types of things are what made Williston in the beginning and those are the types of things that these people from Kansas City are going to take back home with them and tell their families and hopefully want to come back."
Aside from the Rumble, the Convention and Visitors Bureau is seeking other bands to perform during the Band Day Parade, scheduled for May 9. If schools want to be part of Band Day, they can contact Oyloe or the CVB at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us or cvb@ci.williston.nd.us or by calling 701-774-9041.