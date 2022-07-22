Thane Lund, Crosby-native artist who currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, has been chosen by the Arts Across the Prairie: Placemaking selection committee as the inaugural installation artist at the Writing Rock State Historic Site for Region 1- "Love Where You Live."
The selection committee conducted two round of reviews and interviews before landing on their decision to pick Lund. In the second round, Lund and two other finalists submitted a complete proposal with renderings and initial construction plans.
"Lund's proposal is an earthwork that builds up the land into two enveloping mound formations. Each mound rises up from the ground with a gentle slope and together they create a shelter that frames the sky. Planted with native grasses and flowers, the artwork doubles as a living monument to the diverse ecosystem native to the region while offering heightened sensory awareness at the center," a North Dakota Council of the Arts press release said.
Lund explained to the selection committee that his work is "designed to accentuate the visitor experience at Writing Rock, the artwork accompanies the sweeping views with a more personal vantage point for observation and reflection. The concentric ripple formation suggests two waves converging at a central point. From within the central mound the timeless beauty of the sky becomes the focal point of the viewer’s experience. The interior provides a space that is both intriguing to discover and a destination for locals and visitors alike to return. This design emerged while working with clay to imagine how the land could be sculpted into an artwork that would harmonize with the existing petroglyphs at Writing Rock. As the petroglyphs allude to the image of a thunderbird and the constellations overhead, this earthwork is intended to make an inhabitable space where the earth meets the sky."
In September, Lund will do an initial site visit to plot measurement of existing terrain and meet with engineers and contractors to finalize the design for his project. He will also determine the exact location to install his earthwork with the State Historical Society. A community gathering for those wishing to meet and learn more about the piece will be announced at a later date.
The Williston Herald has secured an interview with Lund to hear about his time growing up as an artist in the Crosby area and his art journey so far. Look for that in an upcoming edition.