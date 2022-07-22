Thane Lund
Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Thane Lund, Crosby-native artist who currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, has been chosen by the Arts Across the Prairie: Placemaking selection committee as the inaugural installation artist at the Writing Rock State Historic Site for Region 1- "Love Where You Live." 

The selection committee conducted two round of reviews and interviews before landing on their decision to pick Lund. In the second round, Lund and two other finalists submitted a complete proposal with renderings and initial construction plans.



Tags

Load comments