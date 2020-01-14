The Coyote Wrestling Club is ramping up for their biggest event of the year, raising funds to help area youth achieve their wrestling dreams.
The club is hosting their 10th annual Boots & Brews fundraising raffle, with funds helping kids within club, paying for memberships, tournament fees, and more. Those funds help youth from as young as four years old up to high school be a part of the club, and helps take some of the financial strain away from moms and dads.
“It’s just a way to relieve the burden off of the parents and make it affordable for their kids to wrestle,” Treasurer Michelle Haugen told the Williston Herald. “It goes to help pay for their memberships into the various organizations such as AAU Wrestling, and we also get them their USA Wrestling card as well, and then we pay for all their tournament fees.”
The 21 and over fundraising banquet takes place at the Raymond Family Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, with doors opening for the social hour at 5:30 p.m. Rockin’ Bakken BBQ will be serving up at 6:30 p.m., with the live auction and entertainment by DJaden to follow. Haugen said this year’s auction has some great items to bid on, like a half beef, Eddie Wold original art, and of course, the Coach’s Pie Auction. Along with the auction, Haugen said various games will be set up, giving the chance to win all sorts of prizes, from alcohol to shotguns.
Haugen said the club has been fortunate to raise between $20,000 and $25,000 each year with the auction and raffle, with the hopes to keep growing the event in the future. Having been involved in the club for the last six years, Haugen added that it’s vital for the club to have events such as Boots & Brews to raise funds for youth wanting to take part in wrestling.
“Our club has expanded tremendously,” she said. “When we started personally in the club, there was maybe 100 kids. Now, we’ve grown in the last two years, we have about 180 kids registered every year, and consistently we’re taking 75 kids to every tournament on the weekends. So all these funds go right back into the kids and right back into the club.”
Tickets for Boots & Brews are $40 for two adults. Along with your ticket, you get a chance to win up to $1,500 in cash. Tickets are available at the door, or you can contact the Coyote Wrestling Club via Facebook at facebook.com/coyotewrestlingclub to get yours early or find out more about the event.