Shots from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been given approval for children ages 6 months through five years of age, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit in Williston is now offering the COVID-19 vaccinations approved for all ages older than 6 months of age.
Vaccines are offered by appointment only. Any questions regarding the vaccine can be addressed directly by calling the Upper Missouri District Health Unit at (701) 774-6400.
CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., has endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that all children 6 months through 5 years of age should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The decision expands eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children, and means that all Americans ages 6 months and older are now eligible for vaccination.
This recommendation reinforces the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as an important tool in the pandemic and provides another vaccine option for children and adolescents. The recommendations come after a thorough review of the scientific evidence demonstrating safety and efficacy, supporting the use of the vaccine among those older than 6 months of age.
“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from the complications of severe COVID-19 disease,” Walensky said. “Today, we have expanded the options available to families by recommending a second safe and effective vaccine for children ages 6 through 17 years. Vaccinating this age group can provide greater confidence to families that their children and adolescents participating in childcare, school, and other activities will have less risk for serious COVID-19 illness.”
