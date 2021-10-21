County Road 8 closing Monday, Oct. 25 for work on railroad crossing By Renée Jean rjean@willistonherald.com rjean Author email Oct 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, County Road 8 (60th St NW) will be closed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the area of CR 8C (122nd Ave NW) east to CR (119th Ave NW).BNSF will be working on the railroad crossing. Detour signs are in place.Map of area: https://arcg.is/1vqf0f Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Road Railroad Detour Highway Cr 8c East Area Work rjean Author email Follow rjean Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments MOST POPULAR Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges A dream 10 years in the making: Genesis breaks ground in Williston Square Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 LFD Second Annual Grass Sled Race and Vintage Snowmobile Show Judge sides with Newfield in disputed royalties case Mental health getting a big boost from $2 million in grants from Williams County Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit