On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, County Road 8 (60th St NW) will be closed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the area of CR 8C (122nd Ave NW) east to CR (119th Ave NW).

BNSF will be working on the railroad crossing. Detour signs are in place.

Map of area: https://arcg.is/1vqf0f

Tags

Load comments