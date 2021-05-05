The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation is pleased to announce the North Dakota-born, Nashville-based country music duo Tigirlily will headline the Burning Hills Amphitheatre this summer, fresh off their signing of a major record deal.
Tigirlily will take the stage in Medora at 7:30 p.m. July 5. It will mark their first performance in North Dakota as major record label artists — they struck a deal with Monument Records earlier in 2021, after their single “Somebody Does” reached #1 on the iTunes Music Store.
“This year has been a whirlwind for us,” says Kendra Slaubaugh, one half of the sister duo. “But it’s been too long since we’ve been home. We can’t wait to make music for some familiar faces in North Dakota.”
“We love performing in Medora,” says Krista Slaubaugh. “We’re so excited to play our new music in a place that inspired us so much growing up.”
Tigirlily started in Hazen, North Dakota in 2013. The duo toured the Midwest and amassed a considerable following before relocating to Nashville, Tennessee in 2017. Since moving south, Tigirlily has performed alongside artists like LeAnn Rimes, Big and Rich, Justin Moore, and Lee Brice.
“Medora is delighted to welcome home Tigirlily,” says Randy Hatzenbuhler, President of TRMF. “They performed on the Burning Hills Amphitheatre when they were just beginning their musical careers — and we are honored to have them back now as national recording artists with a #1 country music song on their résumé!”
VIP tickets for the performance will go on sale May 11 at Medora.com/Tigirlily. Tickets will open to the general public on May 18.