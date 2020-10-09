Cooks on Main is celebrating 10 years in business from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 15.
As part of that celebration, there will be free giveaways, in-store sales, and specials.
“I can’t believe how quickly the last 10 years have flown by!" store owner Angela Skogen said in a news release. "I love this community and every day that I get to come into work with my Cooks on Main family. Our loyal customers, staff, and vendor partners have made owning my own specialty kitchen store so fun and exciting.”
Cooks on Main is a specialty kitchen store located in downtown Williston. With over 20 years of experience, plus industry knowledge and expertise, Skogen has provided chefs with an assortment of tools to not only use in their home kitchens but to impress any guest.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” said Skogen. “I look forward to continuing to support our community and customers for many years to come! Here is to the next 10!”