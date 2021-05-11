Trinity Health has invited the public to be its guest at a picnic event celebrating the work of Trinity’s air ambulance professionals in Williston. “Cookout with the Crew” will be held Thursday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Trinity Community Clinic – Western Dakota.
Amy Thomas, director of Trinity Health Transport Services, says guests will get an up-close look at the NorthStar Criticair helicopter and have a chance to greet the crews of NorthStar’s helicopter and fixed wing services. They’ll also be invited to enjoy free picnic-style fare of a brat or hotdog, chips, and a cookie.
“This is our way of saying thank you to the public for their support and to recognize our EMS professionals who’ve been on the front lines of healthcare throughout the pandemic and beyond. I’m extremely proud of our crews and can’t say enough about their skill and courage,” Thomas said.
Now in its 29th year, NorthStar Criticair continues to provide critical care response and rescue for northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana through its Minot-based helicopter and fixed-wing services in Minot and Williston. Trinity’s Williston-based fixed wing operation was established in December of 2017 and is staffed by professionals who live and work in the community.
“I hope the public will come out to help us recognize the lifesaving work of these crews and the important work they do in our communities,” Thomas added.