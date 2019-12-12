If you’re looking for a little Christmas Spirit mixed with some holiday history, then the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is the place to be this weekend!
The Confluence Center will have its halls completely decked for the holidays, as they present their annual Christmas at the Confluence concert on Sunday, Dec. 15. The yearly holiday event has been a tradition at the Center for many years, inviting residents from around the area to enjoy some Yuletide carols, holiday treats and some festive fellowship. From 1 to 5 p.m., the center will have activities and entertainment for all ages, free and open to the public.
Playing throughout the day, the center has invited some area musicians to provide the holiday soundtrack to the day’s events. The Sunrise Brass Band, Jim and Cheryl Lingenfelter and The Lisenbee family will entertain during the day, playing the Christmas classics everyone knows and loves.
Visitors can sit back and simply enjoy the music and some refreshments, or take part in a make-and-take craft, with something available for both youth and adults. At 3 p.m., the Man in Red himself, Santa Claus, will be stopping by to pose for pictures and listen to Christmas wishes.
A new addition to this year’s festivities, The center will feature re-enactors Yvette Bachmeier and Tom Wilder, who will portray a soldier and soldier’s wife, and share stories and history about what life was life at Fort Buford during Christmas in the 1800s.
The pair will be sharing stories throughout the day, giving multiple chances to hear about what life was life when the fort was active. Assistant Site Supervisor Debbie Crossland added that the hope is to expand into a Christmas barracks walk, similar to the Cemetery Walk the site holds for Halloween.
Crossland has been a part of Christmas at the Confluence for 12 years, and said it becomes more special each year. She said the music is her favorite part of the event, but that she has a great fondness for working with the little ones that stop by and visit.
“Usually I’m in helping the kids at their stations, and I love just helping the kids and listening to the bands play out in the rotunda,” she said. “I can hear them as I’m helping the kids, so I’m able to enjoy both.”
The For more information on the Confluence Center and more upcoming activities, visit them online at www.facebook.com/FortBufordMYCIC or call 701-572-9034.