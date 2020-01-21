It was an afternoon full of smiles, tears and thanks, all due to the generosity of the Williston Community Builders.
Members of the organization spent part of the afternoon on Tuesday, Jan. 21 visiting with local non-profit groups, awarding donations with funds from their annual Festival of Trees fundraising event, which has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to local groups. This year, the group chose to focus on arts and entertainment organizations in the area, giving back to groups that helps to promote and enhance arts in the community. The Builders had already given Williston High School's drama department, donating $42,500 towards the program.
In all, the Builders donated over $130,000 to eight different recipients, surprising many with their generosity. Arriving at the James Memorial Art Center, members of the Builders huddled in anticipation as they waited to present James board members with their donation, meant to help with the Center's ongoing historic restorations.
The project is a large one, one that the James board has been working to secure funding for for several years. Board Vice President Deana Novak's eyes welled up with tears as she and other board members were presented with a check for $42,500, which Novak said will enable the James to begin the long awaited project.
"We are so grateful to the Community Builders for this," Novak told the Williston Herald. "This is the largest donation we have received in my 10 years of being part of the board, and with this we should be able to begin the first phase of our project this summer. I'm still a bit in shock, but I'm just very thankful at how generous this community can be, especially when it comes to supporting the arts."
The Builders also visited the Old Armory, home of youth and adult community theater companies Youth Education on Stage and Entertainment Inc!. The Builders were a triple threat with that visit, donating $5,000 to Y.E.S., $10,000 to Inc! and $15,000 to the Old Armory itself. Falon Justice, Builders board member and long-time member of Inc!, said that the Armory and its theater companies were very close to her heart, and was happy to be able to support them. The funds would help towards building upkeep and restoration, set construction and other production costs.
Along with arts organizations, the Builders wanted to recognize groups in the community who give back through advocacy and helping those in need of guidance. The organization chose two recipients within the community, New Hope's Redeemed and Williston Community Connections. Builders President Nick Lippert said both groups embody the mission that the Builders were looking for, which is helping those in need get back on their feet.
"These groups that we're giving back to are doing just that in the community," Lippert told the Williston Herald. "We want to recognize their importance, and allow them to grow and to prosper with what they do, in order to reach more people."
The Builders gave $3,692.50 to Community Connections, and $5,000 to Redeemed. Each year, the Festival of Trees holds a wreath raffle, with those funds going to a family in need of support within the community. This year's chosen recipient was Kelsey Ginther, whose daughter Kenlee has been receiving treatment for Spina Bifida. Ginther could not contain her tears of joy as Justice and the other Builders presented her with a check for $6,825 to help assist with travel and medical expenses.
Builders Vice President Codi Austreim summed up why the members of the organization continue year after year to give back, working tirelessly to try and make the community a better place.
"Even though we're a small group, we're a mighty force." she explained. "For me, that's something that always keeps me coming back, is what a great group of people this is. It makes it easy to come and put the hours in when you're surrounded by like-minded people who care about the community and want to make a difference. We have a lot of great sponsors who step up and help us continue to grow and prosper and be able to give back to others to help them prosper as well."