The Williston Board of City Commissioners approved the latest round of STAR Fund grant applications, including Flex PACE, Community Build and Community Enhancement requests.
Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko presented the items to the Commission at their Tuesday, Feb 8 meeting.
Flex PACE applications
Fairlight Medical Center:
Request for Flex PACE interest buydown not to exceed $10,000 to remodel and update the facility’s clinic reception and lobby areas.
Cody Bennett:
Request for Flex PACE interest buydown not to exceed $45,000 for the purchase of the property at 12 First Avenue West. Bennett plans to do a complete remodel of the building with the intent to create a childcare facility for up to 70 children.
Community Build Application
Fort Union Cooperating Association: Request for funds to build display cases at Williston Basin International Airport to showcase historical information and artifacts so visitors can learn about the area and see what it has to offer. The grant request is for up to $9,000.
Community Enhancement
Wenko said that this year 24 applications were received for the 2022 Community Enhancement Program. Wenko said each year the STAR Fund can allocate up to $50,000 to non-profits for projects in the region that would increase the quality of life for residents. Those projects not only benefit Williston, but others around the area as well.
“What’s unique about this program is we also allocate funds not only to Williston, but we reach out to some of the surrounding communities who can apply for this,” Wenko said. “Why we do this, it’s kind of a thank you to some of the smaller communities because they do come to Williston. They shop, they buy goods and services and pay the STAR Fund sales tax when they do that.”
The STAR Fund board received $80,000 worth of requests for 2022, with 20 applications receiving approval. In addition, the Commission approved the annual Mini Match allocation in the amount of $200,000 and received approximately $79,721.11 in unused or returned STAR Board funds.