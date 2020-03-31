There are changes to the State’s Transportation Improvement Plan for the four-laning of U.S. 85 from Theodore Roosevelt National Park to County Road 30, and public comments are being sought on the change.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced changes to the total cost of engineering for various statewide locations has increased from $2 million to $12 million.
Included in that is engineering for the U.S. 85 project. The total cost for the project’s preliminary engineering will be $3.8 million.
The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2020-2023 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments should be sent no later than April 15, 2020 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2020 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.