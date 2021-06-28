A continuation of the statewide drought last week left some locations in northwestern North Dakota dry.
Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s mid-week, but a cold front brought high temperatures back down into the 70s during the late week and into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late week gave some areas a minor reprieve.
In the District 2 operations area, which includes McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams Counties, aircraft conducted nine operational flights between June 24, 26, and 27 for purposes of rain enhancement, hail suppression, reconnaissance, and repositioning.
An upper-level ridge builds over the western U.S. this week, likely preventing thunderstorms from developing over North Dakota. High temperatures will once again climb back into the 80s and lower 90s.
Radar facilities in Stanley operate around the clock during the NDCMP. Radar images can be viewed on http://www.swc.nd.gov/arb. The NDCMP will continue through the end of August.