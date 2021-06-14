District 2 of the North Dakota Cloud Modification project flew more than a dozen times last week.
Beneficial rains were received in northwestern North Dakota last week. Most locations observed at least one to two inches of rainfall on June 10-11. Temperatures remained above average with highs in the 80s and low 90s.
In the District 2 operations area, which includes McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams counties, aircraft conducted seeding operations on June 7-10. There were fourteen flights flown by project aircraft last week for purposes of hail suppression, rain enhancement, reconnaissance, or repositioning.
Northwestern North Dakota should see minimal chances for thunderstorms this week and continued above average temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s.