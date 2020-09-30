The following are new progress updates regarding ongoing construction projects throughout the City of Williston.
16th Avenue West & 26th Street
Preparation for road striping of the 16th Avenue West and 26th Street intersection and as well as the fully paved 16th Avenue extension began on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Road striping started on Wednesday, Sept. 30 with landscaping operations ongoing. Permanent signage will follow shortly after.
The intersection will transition from a 3-way to a 4-way stop when the 16th Avenue extension opens in mid-October. At that time, a footpath that spans the length of the 16th Avenue extension will also be available for public use.
The 16th Avenue extension will connect with 42nd Street.
The necessary infrastructure is in place for lighting which will go up under traffic at a later date.
42nd Street
Sewer is complete and BEK Consulting is installing water line and storm sewer along the length of the 42nd Street extension, heading west toward 32nd Avenue West. MMI is following behind with subgrade work to prepare the road for paving which is also scheduled for mid-October. Once complete, 42nd Street will extend beyond 16th Avenue West and connect with 32nd Avenue West.
Fourth Avenue West
The water line and storm sewer are installed with curb and gutter complete in all areas minus the block of 4th Avenue West between 6th and 7th Street West, and 7th Street West from 3rd Avenue West up to the alley between 4th and 5th Avenue West.
Paving is scheduled to begin next week with all roads in the area reopening in mid-October.
34th Street
Road construction continues with the pouring of curb and gutter, scheduled to finish early next week. Sidewalk work is also scheduled to begin next week.