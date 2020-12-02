Williston Mayor Howard Klug stopped by Riverview Cemetery with members of the Williston Noon Lions Club to lay wreaths in Veterans Plaza.
The Williston Noon Lions Club has been around since 1934 and has been selling Christmas wreaths for nearly 60 years. James Bervig, President of the club, said that even though the Club has changed how they sell the wreaths, the reason has always been the same: to serve the local community.
"We do this through scholarships for graduating seniors that go on to college, through diabetes screenings, vision screenings for pre- and school age kids, delivering Meals on Wheels, providing low vision readers for the visually impaired, transportation to and from Camp Grassick and working with other service clubs in the community to improve the quality of life for all in Williston." Bervig said.
Bervig said that despite ordering 100 more wreaths than last year, the Lions still sold out early.
"That says it all about Williston and how everyone pulls together to make a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors," he said. "On behalf of the Williston Noon Lions Club, I say thank you for your continued support of our largest fundraiser of the year, and a special thanks to Mayor Howard Klug and the City of Williston for sponsoring the purchase of wreaths to honor the veterans in Riverview Cemetery."
Klug was joined by City Administrator David Tuan, who helped place the wreaths at Veterans Plaza on the morning of Wednesday, Dec 2.
“The City of Williston is honored to participate in the wreath ceremony at Riverview cemetery,” Klug said. “The tradition shows respect for those who have served and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is a reminder to all citizens why we are able to celebrate the holiday season in peace and safety."