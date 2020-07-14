Williams County and the City of Williston have partnered together for a cash giveaway to encourage residents to complete their 2020 census.
The census is important to the state not only to determine the number of residents, but those numbers are used in requesting federal money for projects such as infrastructure improvements, schools and healthcare systems, as well as determining representation for the state based on the population. For each person not counted in the census, approximately $19,100 in federal funding is lost over 10 years.
As an incentive to register, The city and county are giving away four $1,000 cash prizes at upcoming local events. Once your census is complete, you are able to register to win. If you prefer not to attend one of the census events, registration entries will be available at the Williston ARC, American State Bank's Downtown location, Williston Community Library, Tioga City Hall and Dakota West Credit Union in Grenora and Ray.
Upcoming events are:
July 15- Connecting Communities Barbecue at Davidson Park in Williston
July 25- Rockin' Ribfest on Main Street Williston
Aug. 7 and 8, Chokecherry Festival at Spring Lake Park
Sept. 19, Williston Home and Garden Show at the Raymond Family Community Center
Residents will be able to complete their census on site at these events, if they are unable to do so prior. Anyone who has lived in the state for six months and one day prior to April 1, 2020 should be counted in North Dakota's census. Currently,that state has had a response rate of 61.6 percent, with Williams County showing 45.8 percent response and Williston at 48.6 percent. The census can be completed online at www.my2020census.gov. For more information, contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041.