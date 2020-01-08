A recent report listed North Dakota as third in the nation as 2020’s best states to raise a family.
The study, posted on wallethub.com and published in the Grand Forks Herald, also showed the state ranked first in education and child care, sixth in health and safety and eighth in affordability. The study looked at factors relating to the entire state, but what about locally? The Williston Herald reached out to leaders within the city to find out what they felt made not just North Dakota, but Williston a great place to raise a family.
“Williston fits that description because the city values the new people that are coming here to raise their families,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug. “The work we have all contributed to make this a great place to live, with fantastic quality of life has been noticed around the country and continues to draw people to our great city seeking opportunity. I really enjoy spending my days about town, seeing young people with kids and the many babies that will experience the benefits of growing up in such a vibrant town.”
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko said to him, there was one thing that stood as a factor.
“Well it’s one word, opportunity,” Wenko told the Williston Herald. “And I think a lot of people are seeing that, from across the nation and the globe. There’s tremendous opportunity in Williston, it’s a great place to raise your family and I think once people get here they realize that, and it’s exciting.”
Rachel Richter Lordemann, president of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, echoed Wenko’s statements, saying the vast amount of opportunity is what makes Williston ideal for families.
“Williston is a fantastic place for families, especially young families, to put down roots,” she explained. “Our economic boom has provided working parents with great career stability and opportunities for career growth. Additionally, the educational opportunities through Williston State College for low cost college education, and trade and technical degrees are so unique and a great incentive for students who graduate from our area high schools. I would say, though, that the thing that makes this the best place to raise your family is the community spirit that is found in Williston. There are countless opportunities to get to know your neighbors and to become involved in the community at every age!”
City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk was born and raised in Williston before moving for a short period for college, said that the people of Williston are what truly make the community a perfect place for families.
“I think one of the biggest reasons why I moved back was the people in this community were always good to my family,” he explained. “People here genuinely care. They care about what you’re doing, they care about your family, they care when there’s a tragedy, they care about your needs. They genuinely care about you and your family, and that was always important to me, which is a huge reason why I moved back. Yes, there’s a lot of opportunity here, but I came back simply because it was a community that treated me and my family very well and I always thought it was a great place to move back to and raise my own family, so I did!”
CVB Events & Convention Service Coordinator Ashley Oyloe agreed with Cymbaluk, also saying that the people are what make Williston a family-driven community.
“I think that in a small town it’s easy to get to know people,” she said. “As opposed to anywhere bigger, you do get to know people, but not on a scale that a smaller town does. When you get to know people you feel a bit more at home, you feel a bit more open to get involved, and I think that community atmosphere adds to any event. I think there’s a reason why the Midwest ranks high in those studies, because people are a little more personable and people are a little more apt to get to know their neighbor because it’s a little slower pace. People aren’t as rushed, they just sit and talk to each other. I think people just do things a little bit differently out here.”