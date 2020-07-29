The Williston City Commission is moving forward with a plan to improve signage at Williston Basin International Airport
At the June 23 meeting of the commission, Airport Director Anthony Dudas received approval from the commissioners to re-bid for the project, as the only previous bid the airport had received was nearly triple the project’s estimate. The project includes a monument sign at XWA’s entrance, as well as a smaller monument sign at the intersection of Highway 85 and County Road 7. At the July 28 meeting, Dudas returned to the commission with two responsive bids, from FCI Constructors, Inc. and Henry Hill Oil Services.
“This project, after that first attempt, was value engineered to bring this project’s scope ideally within our budget that we had in mind for the project.” Dudas told the commission.
Dudas added that one of the biggest complaints he had received regarding XWA was its signage and people’s ability to locate the airport.
The new signs, particularly along Highway 85, will help direct visitors to the region to the facility. Dudas said the city had the opportunity to remove one of the signs from the project, however he said it was unlikely that such favorable bids would be received in the future.
The engineer’s estimate for the project is $385,610, with FCI Constructors bidding $422,368 for the project, and Henry Hill Oil Services bidding $334,425, around $50,000 less than the estimate.
Another challenge associated with the project, Dudas explained, is that Henry Hill Oil Services is relatively unknown in the community for this type of work. Dudas said he interviewed the individual managing the project, along with representatives from Alliance Consulting, and it was determined that with their previous experience, he was confident that they would make the project successful.
The City Commission voted unanimously to award the project to Henry Hill Oil Services. Dudas said that the anticipated completion date for the project was Sept. 25.