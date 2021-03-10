The Williston City Commission approved a number of proposals at the Tuesday, March 9 meeting, including new equipment, ordinances and zoning changes.
Returning to the John Kautzman Chamber Room for the second time since in-person meetings began, the commissioners addressed a number of requests from city departments such as Public Works, the City Attorney and the Williston Public Library.
The following items were approved by the City Commission:
Engineering:
Proposed Zone Change from M-1: Light Industrial to M-2: Heavy Industrial for a 6.81 acre property by applicant Continental Resources. The company proposes to merge the property with a 20.06 acre parcel zoned M-2: Heavy Industrial to create a single parcel zoned M-2: Heavy Industrial to facilitate the use of the property as an oil well pad site for seven wells.
The oil wells and production facilities would be located on the southern portion of the property in the area that was previously zoned M-2: Heavy Industrial. The well pad site itself is regulated under Subsection M. Oil and Natural Gas Drilling of the zoning ordinance and requires only a Special Permitted Use review through the Planning and Zoning Commission. The SPU for the wells and production facilities was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission at their Feb 16 2021 regular meeting.
Public Works:
Public Works opened bids on Wed March 3, for the following equipment:
Roll-Off Hook Truck (Sanitation Department)
Budget: $180,000
Northland Truck Sales $153,781.00
Public Works received one bid from Northland Truck Sales of West Fargo
Trailer Mounted Spray Injection Road Repair Machine (Street Department)
Budget: $90,000
Swanston Equipment $70,368.00 W/ Trade
Public Works received one bid from Swanston Equipment of Fargo.
City Attorney:
The commission voted on the second reading of ordinance 1123, which would lower the price of a parking ticket to $20 from the current fee of $50. If the fine isn’t paid within 30 days, it increases to $50. The fine was previously raised in 2014 due to complaints regarding equipment, campers and vehicles crowding Williston streets.
Williston Community Library:
The Williston Community Library requested a street closure for the Easter Community Egg Hunt. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 31st, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Davidson Park and surrounding streets. The request was to close Davidson Drive from 9th Ave NW to Ardean Aafedt Stadium.
The next meeting of the Williston City Commission will take place on Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.