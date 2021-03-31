In celebration of Earth Day on April 22 and in preparation for Band Day on May 8, the City of Williston announced its spring Clean Williston event for Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.
In the event of inclement weather, Clean Williston will be held on Saturday, May 1, and this change will be announced on City of Williston social media and www.cityofwilliston.com.
Canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Clean Williston is a tradition going back over 20 years and is held biannually in the spring and fall.
“Clean Williston is one way to give back to your community,” explained City of Williston Mayor, Howard Klug. “Williston tries to provide opportunities for you and your family, and this is a way to demonstrate pride for what is happening in Williston.”
Individuals and groups interested in participating in this year’s Clean Williston event can register online for one of 34 zones. Register online at http://bit.ly/CleanWilliston.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. in Davidson Park located at 11th Street West and 9th Avenue West the day of the event. Individuals who do not register for a zone in advance are welcome and will be assigned to a zone. Volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston t-shirt and a light, prepackaged snack. Public Works will provide safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags.
Full garbage bags can be left on the side of the road in each zone for pick up or individuals can bring their bags to Davidson Park for disposal. Participants are also asked to return their safety vests, gloves, and any unused garbage bags.
In addition to collected trash, the following will also be accepted at Davidson Park:
• Wood – Two containers (trees and construction material) will be available. This service is free.
• Metal – One container provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling will be available. This service is free. Items that cannot be loaded by hand will be redirected to either recycling facility.
• Cardboard – Please breakdown boxes. This service is free.
• Tires – Individuals are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred for free.
• White paper – The North Dakota Recycling Secure Shred truck will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for public shred. The first two boxes are free with additional boxes costing $10 per banker’s box.
Individuals are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing where applicable. In addition, out of an abundance of caution, a community BBQ will not be held in conjunction with this Clean Williston event.
In addition to Clean Williston, the following events will be held later in the summer:
• Free Landfill Day – Saturday, May 15
• E-Waste Day – Wednesday, June 9