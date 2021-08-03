The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival Committee are celebrating the festival's 15th year.
The event will be held Aug. 13 and 14 at Spring Lake Park in Williston, and celebrates the chokecherry as the North Dakota state fruit and honors the accomplishments of area youth.
Williston held the first North Dakota Chokecherry Festival Aug. 18, 2007, thanks to some Williston students in Nancy Selby’s sixth-grade class. The students reached out to state lawmakers as part of a persuasive letter writing assignment, leading to legislation designating the chokecherry as the state fruit of North Dakota. Senators Stanley Lyson and Nick Hacker sponsored Senate Bill 2145, which was signed into law in March 2007 by then Governor John Hoeven.
Nemont will kick things off at 4 p.m. Friday with the 1,000 Burger Feed, cooking up free burgers for the community as long as they last. Additionally, American State Bank will be offering free ice cream sundaes with chokecherry syrup, while supplies last. The day will feature live entertainment, with music on two stages, near the burger feed and in the vendor area.
The evening's music kicks off with cellist Andrew Savioa, who started playing at the age of 9. The musical prodigy finds popular songs he likes and is able to recreate the vocal melody with his instrument simply by ear. Savioa said it is like his own way of singing, creating a voice through his instrument.
Friday's entertainment lineup will also include Ben Johnson, Schmitty, Justin Ward, The Mooncats and Heather Rae. Friday's festivities conclude with the 5k LiteBrite Run after sunset.
The fun continues on Saturday with a free pancake breakfast prepared by local Lions members, from 8 to 10 a.m. Guests can stroll the park and enjoy food and craft vendors, the classic car show, cornhole and volleyball tournaments, a kid zone, mini golf and other family friendly activities.
New this year, children are welcome to participate in the Money Dig, held near the sand volleyball courts on the east side of the park at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Kids can take part in the Chokecherry Stroll on Saturday. All children are encouraged to dress up, decorate their bikes and wagons, and meet at the tennis courts at 9:30 a.m. to parade through the park. Kids who participate in the stroll will receive a raffle ticket for prizes.
The Dock Dogs, a nationally-acclaimed dock dog jumping organization will be at the ND Chokecherry Festival on both Friday and Saturday with demonstrations by their own dogs and competitions for the public throughout the day.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau noted that festival guests are asked to not park in the ditches and shoulders around Spring Lake Park during the festival. Free parking will be available in the field adjacent the Holiday Station Store and in the Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative parking lot, with free shuttles circulating to both lots during throughout the day. Low-cost, paid parking will be available inside the Spring Lake Park while space allows.
Festival goers are welcome to enter the park and drive along the south end to a turnaround point, drop off riders, and exit to find parking in one of the free lots if they choose.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.visitwilliston.com or facebook.com/VisitWilliston.