Choice Recovery Counseling to hold event at Spring Lake Park

Choice Recovery Counseling is holding a nonprofit event at the Keel Boat in Spring Lake Park, Williston to raise awareness about Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Yes Means Yes 5k run or 1 mi walk is being held on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at 10 a.m., and the run will begin at 11 a.m.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence.
Come join and learn more about sexual assault and how you can help make a difference in your own community. There will be free food, yoga & sound bath, and guest speakers. All ages are welcome.
Registration is $15. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/sexual-assault-awareness-and-prevention-5k-tickets-138344599421?ref=estw&fbclid=IwAR1nJDqzZuheh7XYBFjNFBK-XcdaCcoCxncA7VANElyFyRzSOXDS6rNOFbo
For any questions, please call Choice Recovery Counseling at (701) 770-9743 or send an email to lacey.choicerecovery@gmail.com.