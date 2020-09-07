Williams County is not the only county showing what appears to be a dramatic — and probably artificial — undercount on the 2020 Census response rate map.
McKenzie County’s rate shows as 33.1 percent for self-response as of Saturday, Sept. 5, according to the U.S. Census Response rate map. That compares to 64.2 percent for North Dakota as a whole for self response and 65.3 percent nationwide. Williams County, meanwhile, shows a 48.3 percent response rate, as the Census is nearing its final deadline of Sept. 30.
The problems getting people counted in McKenzie County have been similar to the issues that Williams County officials have said they are seeing. These make it that response rates are much lower than they actually are, though how much lower is impossible to tell.
“There are multiple factors going into it,” said Vawnita Best, co-chair for McKenzie County’s Complete Count Committee and Community Development Director for Watford City. “One of them is that the maps they used to establish addresses include lots that don’t yet have housing on them. They are platted subdivisions that are maybe 20 percent developed, but all the addresses are in them.”
That was something that wasn’t known until door-to-door enumeration started, Best said.
Another factor is that responses from those not using the 12-digit invitation code have not yet been verified.
“In McKenzie, because we had so many that use post office box services and don’t get mail at a physical address, we just encouraged people to go online and respond, because they wouldn’t necessarily get that 12-digit code,” Best said. “So I don’t know what our response rate is, but those are some of the factors that are pulling our rates down, along with the earlier pause on door-to-door enumeration.”
The recent pandemic is a different and new factor affecting the 2020 Census, Best said. That has undoubtedly meant many workers leaving the area.
“I’m not sure they are a workforce that would have counted here any way,” Best said. “But we know that just based off the number of drilling rigs not here now and the number of frac crews not here now that we lost some of that temporary workforce.”
McKenzie County’s Complete County Committee has done several things to raise awareness of the 2020 Census, including booths at the weekly farmer’s market and at events like FunFest.
That has brought in about 100 households that had not yet been counted, Best said, which she said is worth federal funding over the next decade of nearly $6 million.
Additional such outreach is planned leading up to Sept. 30, including a presence at Cash Wise from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18. Meanwhile, Census enumerators are going door-to-door to catch the rest of the people who should be counted.
“Every person we miss represents a loss of $19,100 in federal funding to the community over the next decade,” Best said.
But it’s not just about funding. Census numbers are used in a variety of ways, making them important for any number of reasons.
In addition to helping agencies decide how to divvy up federal and state funding, Census figures are also used to determine legislative districts and how many legislators each of those newly drawn districts get. Accurate Census numbers could help boost representation for the West.
Businesses also use the figures to identify areas where the numbers suggest they might want to open new stores. An accurate count that shows the growth here could assist area economic developers in their efforts to attract new retail options to the area.
Best believes despite the difficulties the pandemic and downturn are causing, McKenzieCounty is getting an appropriate count of its existing residents, and that it will be much less of an undercount than the 2010 census was.
“I think we will be close to our 2017 estimate,” Best said.
That estimate put Watford City at 6,525 people and the county at 12,727.