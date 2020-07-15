Census Bureau still looking for job applicants, especially in western ND

In North Dakota, the U.S. Census Bureau needs additional applicants across the entire western part of the state and in counties that contain tribal lands. Enumerator (door-to-door Census taker) positions pay from $18-$21 per hour. The work is flexible, and mileage is also reimbursed at the federal rate.
· Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. Applications can complete the entire application process online.
· The Census Bureau wants to hire people from local communities to make sure everyone in your community is counted in the 2020 Census.
· The Census Bureau is also looking for people who are bilingual in English and another language spoken within the community. These language skills help the Census Bureau reach everyone.
· Don’t worry if you don’t hear back immediately, as candidates are continuously selected throughout census operations. The latest schedule can be found on the operational adjustments webpage.
· If you are selected for a position, you can expect to get a call and an email from the Census Bureau approximately three days prior to training.
MOBILE QUESTIONNAIRE ASSISTANCE SITES STARTING IN NORTH DAKOTA
U.S. Census Bureau staff – in coordination with local business and community partners – are offering assistance with answering questions and helping people respond to the 2020 Census. These efforts are mostly being targeted to areas of low self-response. This program – called Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) – is a separate activity from census takers going door to door to count households that have not yet responded.
Representatives will visit open, public places in the lowest responding areas of the nation.
The local Census Response Representatives will help people complete the census on a 2020 Census tablet or on their own device, while practicing social distancing and utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE).
CENSUS BUREAU RESUMES IN-PERSON INTERVIEWS FOR ONGOING SURVEYS IN NORTH DAKOTA
In addition to the census every 10 years, the Census Bureau conducts more than 100 ongoing surveys to collect timely information about the nation’s people, places and economy. Responses to ongoing surveys help produce statistics on employment, infrastructure, education, economic opportunities and other important characteristics of the community. This information helps policymakers, local officials, companies and organizations to understand and assess the resources and needs of communities.
The U.S. Census Bureau has resumed conducting in-person interviews associated with its ongoing household surveys in 21 states, including those associated with the Current Population Survey and the American Community Survey. Some states will be fully open – including North Dakota – while others will have only certain areas where operations will occur. The Census Bureau will first still attempt to collect information over the phone or online when possible. The Census Bureau will update an online map each week showing where in-person interviews are taking place.
The following surveys will resume in-person interviews and mailing of paper forms:
- American Community Survey — Helps local officials, community leaders and businesses understand the changes taking place in their communities.
- Current Population Survey — Sponsored jointly by the Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is the primary source of labor force statistics for the population of the United States.
- Consumer Expenditures Survey — This survey collects the data needed for the calculation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the nation’s most important measure of inflation.
- National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey — Data is used to provide national statistics on ambulatory care that can be used to improve professional education curricula for health care workers, formulate health policy, inform medical practice management, and evaluate quality of care.
- National Crime Victimization Survey — Data from this survey is used to provide information on many topics related to crime and victimization, including crime in schools, trends in violent crime, costs of crime, and the response of law enforcement to reports of victimization.
- National Health Interview Survey — The collection and analysis of data on such topics as medical conditions, health insurance, doctor’s office visits, physical activity, and other health behaviors.
- National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey — Provides a more accurate yearly national description of hospital-based ambulatory medical care services.
- Survey of Construction — Provides current national and regional statistics on starts, completions and characteristics of new, privately owned single-family and multifamily housing units and on sales of new single-family houses.
- Survey of Market Absorption — Collects data for new residential construction. The SOMA reports provide information on amenities, rent/sales price levels, number of units, type of building, and the number of units taken off the market (absorbed).
Even though in-person interviews are resuming, the Census Bureau will first still attempt to collect information over the phone or online when possible. If a response is not obtained by phone, an in-person interview is required.
For those that can be completed over the phone, households selected to participate in a Census Bureau survey can expect to receive an introduction letter in the mail inviting the household to call a Census Bureau field representative to schedule a phone interview. The Census Bureau may attempt to call the household and encourage the household to answer the survey over the phone. If no response is received by phone, a Census Bureau field representative will come to the house for an in-person interview.
All letters from the Census Bureau inviting households to participate in a survey will contain instructions on how to participate, as well as information on how to verify the letter.
The field representatives will follow public health guidelines when they visit, including any local requirements about wearing face masks. All field representatives must complete virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
The field representatives can be identified by their valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. To confirm a representative’s identity, the public may contact their Regional Office.
NORTH DAKOTA SELF-RESPONSE RATE AT 61.7 PERCENT
North Dakota is at 61.7 percent as of July 12 with 49.8 percent of respondents using the Internet. The nation is at 62.0 percent. Burleigh County continues to lead the way in North Dakota counties with 75.5 percent. Morton County is second at 69.5 percent.
2020 CENSUS WORKERS TO COUNT POPULATION EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS IN SEPTEMBER
The U.S. Census Bureau has announced the new schedule for counting people experiencing homelessness. The operation was originally scheduled for March 30-April 1, but health and safety concerns with COVID-19 forced us to delay these activities.
From September 22-24, the Census Bureau plans to send specially trained census takers to count people at shelters, soup kitchens, regularly scheduled mobile food vans, and locations previously identified by the Census Bureau where people are known to sleep outdoors (like under bridges) and at all-night businesses (such as transit stations and 24-hour laundromats).
TAKE THE CENSUS NOW TO HELP YOUR COMMUNITY
· We are strongly encouraging the public to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. You can also respond by phone or mail.
· You can complete the 2020 Census online in English or 12 other languages and find assistance in many more at 2020census.gov. It has never been easier to respond on your own.
Encourage others to respond.
· Please make sure your friends, family and social networks know about the importance of responding. Responding now will minimize the need to send census takers out into communities to follow up.
For the most current information on the Census, you can always visit https://www.census.gov/newsroom.html or https://2020census.gov/en/news-events.html
For more information on the Census or to request interviews with a Census representative, you can contact me at mark.a.dickerson@2020census.gov or via cell at 701.936.9761.